Celebrity Basketball Game Brings Community Together for Inclusion

Basketball fans and community supporters alike are invited to Findlay High School on Mar. 25 for an evening of sports, fun, and inclusion at the annual Celebrity Basketball Game. Hosted by Blanchard Valley Center and the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, this event shines a spotlight on National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month while bringing local celebrities and Special Olympics athletes together on the court.

The game will tip off at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and concessions will be available for purchase.

“This game is kind of the culmination of our celebration of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month here in Hancock County,” said Director of Public Relations Nadine Weininger. “We have Special Olympics athletes and what we deem to be local celebrities, and they are intermingled on two teams that will play against each other.”

While the full celebrity roster remains a surprise, a few notable participants include Hancock County Prosecutor Sean Abbott, Judge Regal from the Common Pleas Court, Scott Keller of the Keller Team Key Realty, and Doug Jenkins from the Chamber of Commerce. A city council member and additional community leaders will also take part.

Beyond the excitement of the game, the event’s primary goal is to foster a greater sense of inclusion and appreciation for individuals with developmental disabilities in Hancock County.

“This is our way of bringing the community together to show and promote that we support inclusion here in Hancock County,” Weininger explained. “People with disabilities offer more than people realize—they contribute to our community, and we just need to be a little open-minded to seeing all of that.”

While the event is not designed as a fundraiser, attendees will have opportunities throughout the evening to donate toward charitable causes such as Hancock County Special Olympics. Those unable to attend can still show support by donating directly to the organization.

“It’s a great family-friendly event, and it’s just a way for all of us to get together and show our support for inclusion,” said Weininger. “I hope people come out and have a great time.”

March 25, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Findlay High School Gymnasium

Free Admission