Doordash Partners With Fresh Encounter to Offer Same-Day Grocery Delivery

Grocery shopping just got a whole lot easier.

Doordash recently announced a partnership with Fresh Encounter, a regional supermarket chain that operates grocery stores in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana including Chief Supermarkets and Great Scot Community Markets.

“It has been a monumental year for DoorDash’s grocery business with many beloved grocers – from the nation’s largest supermarket chains to neighborhood favorites – joining the platform,” Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash said on the Doordash website. “On-demand delivery continues to play an essential role in consumers’ daily routines as the percentage of consumers that shop across grocery on DoorDash has continued to grow significantly. We’re proud to partner with these beloved local grocers so consumers can enjoy the best of their neighborhoods – whether they’re ordering from their staple grocer or discovering a new favorite.”

Shoppers will now be able to place same-day delivery orders for their groceries, via Doordash at stores like Chief Supermarkets.

Shopping on Doordash is simple. Build your grocery cart in minutes and have it delivered to your door in no time.

Purchase the DashPass to receive $0 delivery fees on your groceries, as well as from thousands of restaurants and convenience stores nationwide.

For more information, visit about.doordash.com/en-us/news/new-grocers-on-doordash.