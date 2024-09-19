Elizabeth Hadler Named Director Of Racket Sports/Head Pro at Findlay Family YMCA

Findlay Family YMCA named Elizabeth Hadler the director of racket sports/head pro at the YMCA.

Hadler, who is an assistant women’s tennis coach at the University of Findlay, began working with the YMCA in 2022 after UF began collaborating with the organization to provide more tennis programs. She has been serving as head pro at the YMCA since November 2022.

As director and head pro, Hadler will coordinate court times for teams, coach racket sports classes and drills, offer private lessons and help promote racket sports including tennis and pickleball.

“Elizabeth’s engaging coaching style and years of experience make learning and playing tennis really fun and rewarding,” Findlay Family YMCA wrote on Instagram. “Expect to see more outreach as she seeks to expand tennis and pickleball programming at the Y and in the community.”

Hadler has been teaching and coaching racket sports for over 30 years. She played tennis at the University of Missouri-Rolla at #1 singles and doubles, as well as playing basketball and running cross country during her time in college. She is a PTR-certified tennis instructor and has coached both the men’s and women’s tennis teams and Central College in Iowa, the University of Wisconsin – Stout women’s team and was assistant coach for tennis teams at Highland High School in Medina.

She currently serves as the pastor at Living Word Lutheran Church in Medina.

For more information on racket sports at the Findlay Family YMCA, visit findlayymca.org/programs/adult-sports/tennis-pickleball.