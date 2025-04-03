Findlay Family YMCA Receives $1 Million Gift from Marathon Petroleum for New Early Learning Center

The Findlay Family YMCA is excited to announce a transformational $1 million gift from Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to support the construction of its new Early Learning Center (ELC). This significant contribution furthers the YMCA’s mission to provide high-quality, affordable, and accessible childcare for families in the community.

A longtime YMCA partner and neighbor, MPC has a history of generous support, including donating the building that houses the current Mary Brenner Child Development Center on Lincoln Street. The company frequently assists with YMCA programs, and many of its employees rely on the YMCA for childcare and wellness programs. This latest gift underscores MPC’s deep commitment to strengthening families and ensuring children have access to safe, nurturing early learning opportunities.

“Those of us at the YMCA are extremely grateful for MPC’s generous gift and unwavering belief in our mission,” said CEO Stephanie Parsons. “With this assistance, we are taking a major step toward addressing the critical need for additional and exceptional childcare in our region.”

The new $10-million, 20,500-square-foot Early Learning Center will expand childcare capacity, provide flexible learning spaces, and be located closer to the Downtown Branch, offering greater convenience for working families. Like the Y’s existing childcare center, it will continue to provide subsidized childcare for eligible families.

“For decades, the Y has been privileged to serve the community in such a capacity and we’re thrilled to soon be providing enhanced services, made possible with MPC and other valued community partners,” Parsons said.

Headquartered in Findlay, MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company that operates the nation’s largest refining system. Its marketing network includes Marathon-branded locations across the U.S., reinforcing the company’s strong presence and commitment to community development.