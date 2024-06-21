Findlay-Hancock County Approves 879K Grant

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees has decided to approve grants that have a total 879K.

This grant includes 10 responsive grants and 53 donor advised grant funds. Responsive grants are given to institutions that meet The Community Foundation’s goals and concerns. When an institution wants a grant they have to submit a written proposal that is looked at 4 times each year.

The 10 responsive grants were given to 50 North with 18K, City Mission with 100K, Findlay City Schools with 2.5K, Findlay Family’s YMCA’s Early Learning Center with 250K, Hancock County Agricultural Society with 5.3K, Hancock Public Health with 20K, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts with 3.5K, Ohio State Parks Foundation with 1.5K, University of Findlay with 10K and Wharton First Church of God with 2.5K. The Funding for these grants are provided by the Community’s Endowment.

Donor Advised funds are provided by families, individuals or institutions that recommend grants to nonprofits that they feel deserve the money. The Foundation examines the nonprofits carefully to see if the grant is rightfully deserved. 53 donor advised grants were given to 47 organizations that totals 452K.

The Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation strives to help improve the well-being of all those in the community. The Foundation was established in 1992 as an estate gift from L. Dale Dorney. This organization has now granted more than $85 million to help and support the funding of the community.

For more information visit community-foundation.com or call 419-425-1100.