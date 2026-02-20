Findlay’s WJOE Nominated for 2026 USA Radio Station of the Year

An independent streaming station based in Findlay is gaining national recognition for its global reach and deep commitment to rock music.

WJOE – Findlay’s Home for Rock & Roll has been nominated for 2026 USA Radio Station of the Year by the International Singer Songwriters Association, spotlighting the rapid rise of the small-market broadcaster. Founded in 2020 and operated by WJOE-DB, LLC., the station features a Deep Album Oriented Rock format branded “Album Oriented Rock With No Limits,” pairing legendary acts with overlooked album cuts, lost singles and emerging artists.

The ISSA nomination honors stations that consistently support music creators while maintaining a visible media presence. Nominees are selected through public voting and evaluation by a judging panel made up of Gold Level award recipients from the previous two years. The 2026 awards ceremony is scheduled for August 22 at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

Since launching Nov. 6, 2020, WJOE has built a catalog of more than 50,000 hand-selected tracks spanning six decades. Streaming globally in high-fidelity audio, the station reaches thousands of listeners across North America and the United Kingdom while maintaining its production base in Findlay.

“We are honored to be an official nominee for station of the year,” said Eddie Steel, Program and Music Director. “Our entire staff live and breathe rock ’n’ roll. We believe programming should never sound repetitive, and we treat emerging artists like superstars by playing them alongside the legends. Some of the new rock music being released today is outstanding, and we want listeners to discover it.”

In addition to daily programming and specialty shows, WJOE reviews new submissions, promotes artists on social media and has hosted world broadcast premieres for developing bands, positioning itself as a discovery platform for independent musicians.