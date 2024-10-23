Food Trucks May Have New Rules By Spring

Food trucks who wish to operate in the city of Findlay may have a new set of rules to follow by the spring.

According to Findlay Service Safety Director Rob Martin, city administrations are currently working on a rules proposal set to be available for the council to review by February.

The rules could implement a visible permit sticker system, making it easier to identify licensed and unlicensed food trucks. According to Martin, the rules, penalties and licensing requirements will be as straightforward as possible.

Currently, food truck owners are required to obtain a solicitor’s liscence to operate in the city of Findlay. However, as Councilman Joshua Palmer, R-7 pointed out, food trucks are not going door-to-door.

Findlay food trucks are also required to register their certifications and insurance. According to mayor Christiana Muryn, many food trucks come into town to operate without the proper registration.

All food trucks operating in the city’s parks and ballfields must have a vendor’s license approved by the Findlay Recreation Department. Trucks who wish to park and operate downtown must acquire leased space on private property.

Food trucks must also follow all health code regulations the health department sets. Trucks are inspected to make sure they are up to code.

For more information, visit findlayohio.gov/i-want-to/apply-for/food-truck-license.