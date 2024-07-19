Grant Opportunity for Community Improvements

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation seeks grant proposals for two community improvement opportunities. The grants will go towards projects in public gathering spaces and neighborhood improvements.

The Findlay-Hancock Country Community Foundation was established in 1992 to improve the quality of life for everyone in the community. Since opening the Community Foundation has granted more than $85 million to fund local projects.

The grant for community gathering spaces will focus on investments in area parks, capital investments and improvements to community buildings and other public community gathering spaces. The grant for neighborhood revitalization will focus on engaging residents of all ages in making a difference in the community through revitalization projects.

___________________________________________

___________________________________________

“The Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all in the community and this will help us toward that through various revitalization efforts,” Kimberly Bash, Chief Community Engagement Officer at Foundation, said.

They are looking for grant proposals from Hancock County tax-exempt, private agencies that are classified as 502(c)(3) organizations and public charities as defined by the Internal Revenue Service. Grants can also be made to Hancock County governmental agencies.

Applicants have to discuss grant ideas and allowable expenses with Bash before submitting a request. Bash can be contacted at kbash@community-foundation.com or 419-425-1100. The grant applications are due Sept. 16 on the Foundation’s online grant platform and will be awarded in October.

For more information visit community-foundation.com or call 419-425-1100.