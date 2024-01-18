Inclusive Playground Coming to Fostoria in 2025

Fostoria’s first inclusive playground is set to be built at City Park in 2025.

Wood County Plays is partnering with the city of Fostoria to build the new playground.

The new equipment will be accessible for anyone to play, featuring a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, sensory tunnel, adaptive zip line and poured rubber surfacing.

“Our team is excited to be renewing our commitment to bring inclusive playgrounds to Wood County. This is a play space for everyone and every family. For the first time in Fostoria, children of all abilities will be able to play side by side with their peers,” Ryan Wichmann, president of Wood County Play, said in a press release.

The playground will be funded by a combination of grant funding and community donations. The project is expected to cost around $1 million. The city of Fostoria has committed $50,000 to fund the project and a fundraiser event has been planned to raise money for the construction of the playground.

The Night Of Play fundraiser event will be held Jan. 27 from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm. Enjoy a night of fun and games playing Monopoly while you raise money for a great cause. Buy tickets for the event here.

“It is really gratifying that Wood County Plays has chosen Fostoria for their next inclusive playground. This addition to City Park along with the Splash Pad will create a wonderful destination for families and especially children. Many thanks to all who are working to make this happen,” Don Mennel, Fostoria Council Member, said.

For more information on Fostoria’s first inclusive playground, visit https://www.wcplays.org/post/fostoria-playground-campaign-launches.