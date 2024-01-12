Local Blood Drives to Combat National Blood Shortage

During National Month Donor Month, the blood supply has reached a 20-year all-time low. The American Red Cross announced an emergency blood shortage on Monday.

For the last two decades, the number of people donating blood has had a record low, falling roughly 40%, with the pandemic further reducing those figures.

Findlay has scheduled several blood drives to help combat these record-low numbers.

Two blood drives will be held on Friday, Jan. 12. Donate from 8am to 12:30pm at Arlington High School or from 9am to 3pm at Hancock County Red Cross, 125 Fair St.

_______________________________________________

RELATED: Teen Night Focuses on ASL and Deaf Culture

_______________________________________________

Several other blood drives will be held in Findlay throughout January. Visit redcrossblood.org to book an appointment or find other dates.

According to the Red Cross, in the days between Christmas and New Years Day, around 7,000 units were used, making a dent on the already small blood supply.

With an already small supply, disruptions like these can create large consequences for the medical field.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty refrigerator without any blood products,” Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, said. “A person needs lifesaving blood every two seconds in our country — and its availability can be the difference between life and death, however, blood is only available thanks to the generosity of those who roll up a sleeve to donate.”

The American Red Cross has also partnered with the NFL to encourage donations.

Donate from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 for a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, including airfare, a three-night hotel stay plus a $1,000 gift card to spend on expenses. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.

For more information on the national blood shortage, blood donation eligibility or how to donate, visit https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/press-release/2024/red-cross-declares-emergency-blood-shortage-calls-for-donations-during-national-blood-donor-month.html.