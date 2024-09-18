All aboard the pumpkin train!

The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation annual Pumpkin Train is back this fall. The train runs every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 21 to Oct. 20, 1 pm to 5 pm.

Enjoy a quarter-scale train ride to the pumpkin patch to find your perfect pumpkin and a train ride back to the station after finding your pumpkin.

There will also be several fall games, decorations and family-friendly activities throughout the museum for visitors to enjoy.

Admission to ride the pumpkin train cost $3 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. There will be an additional price for the pumpkin.

The Pumpkin Train transforms into the Halloween Express at night. The Halloween Express runs Fridays and Saturdays, 6:30 pm to 9 pm from Sept. 27 to Oct. 26.

This non-scary Halloween train ride will take you around the Halloween decorations during the glow of the twilight.

The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation is also hosting the Findlay Fall Harvest Festival Oct. 4 through Oct. 6.

The three-day event will include tons of fall fun, including family-friendly games, activities and events. Festival attendees an enjoy, Pumpkin Train rides, live entertainment, bounce houses, corn cannons and pumpkin chucking for one price. The Halloween Express will also be offering rides during the evening. Tickets to the fall festival are $5 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

For more information on all the fall activities The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation is offering this year, visit nworrp.org/fall-events.