Tell-A-Tale Short Story Contest with Findlay Library

Findlay Hancock County Public Library knows the importance of nurturing young minds, instilling a love for not only reading in our area youth but writing as well.

The Tell-A-Tale contest invites children in grades Kindergarten to 5th grade to submit an original short story up to 350 words to the Findlay-Hanock County Public Library.

Children are invited to write about any topic that interests them, whether that be fiction or nonfiction. Three stories from each grade level will be picked by a panel of judges from various local organizations and businesses. The winning stories will be printed in the 2024 Tell-A-Tale book.

Children are also invited to submit illustrations. Children are invited to submit a cover art illustration for their story. Illustrations must be accompanied by a story. Any illustrations submitted without a story will not be judged.

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

The library has partnered with Mazza Museum for this portion of the contest. A panel of judges from Mazza will judge the illustrations and three from each grade will be chosen and printed in the 2024 Tell-A-Tale book as well.

If your children are interested in participating, read the contest rules and fill out the entry form here.

Findlay Hancock County Public Library’s Youth Services Manager Brittany Lutes spoke with WTOL 11 about the importance of reading and writing.

“Writing is just as important and those skills go hand in hand together,” Lutes said. “When you’re a strong writer you’re a strong reader. And when you’re a strong reader, you might not have that passion for writing. But working on writing helps build those other skills.”

For more information on the Tell-A-Tale contest, visit findlaylibrary.org/content/tell-a-tale.