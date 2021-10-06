NWORRP hosts trick or treat Halloween train

Looking for a fun Halloween event for the kiddos that isn’t scary? The 2021 Trick or Treat Halloween Train will be rolling though Findlay in late October. With two nights of special Halloween Express train rides, you can take a ride around the tracks and enjoy some Halloween displays as the train makes trick or treat stops. There’s no need to worry about any scary sights for the young ones as there’s fun and treats for all. The train ride is open to both kids and adults.

The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation was established in 1998 as an all-volunteer non-profit charitable corporation for the preservation, promotion, and education of railroad history in Northwest Ohio. They are unique among railroad groups in that they incorporate a diversity of interests from model size trains, to quarter scale, to full scale, which will be featured during the event.

The trick or treat event will take place on October 23 from 6:30-9pm and on October 30 from 1-4pm and 6:30-9pm. Admission charges will be $3 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. You can find the train at 12505 County Road 99.

If you have any questions or need directions to the event, call 419-423-2995 or email nworpp@nworrp.org.

For up to date information on the event, visit their Facebook page.