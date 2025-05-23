St. Michael Parish to Open Catholic High School in Findlay

St. Michael the Archangel Parish is preparing to expand its educational offerings with the opening of a new Catholic high school, filling a six-year gap in local faith-based secondary education. Currently serving students from preschool through eighth grade, the parish will establish a Chesterton Academy on its campus by 2026.

The decision comes after years of limited options for Catholic families in Hancock County, following the closure of the nearest Catholic high school in Fremont. With few alternatives besides schools in Toledo, Tiffin, or Lima, the need for a local solution became increasingly clear. Backed by state funding and scholarship opportunities, parish leaders have moved forward with the plan.

The new school will follow the Chesterton Academy model, which emphasizes classical education rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition. Students will study core subjects such as math and science, alongside literature, philosophy, and theology. The curriculum aims to form both the mind and the soul, combining academic excellence with a strong spiritual foundation.

Parish families have expressed strong support for the expansion, viewing it as a timely and much-needed opportunity. Hiring for a headmaster and faculty will begin soon, with enrollment expected to open in January 2026.

Once completed, the Chesterton Academy at St. Michael will become the only Catholic high school in Hancock County, restoring a vital educational option for the community.