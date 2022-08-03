Findlay car show will raise money for Open Arms

For those looking to better their community and enjoy a local car show, Findlay may have something up your alley!

On August 6, the 17th annual Car Tunes on Main Car Show & Cruise will be hosted in downtown Findlay on 123 E Main Cross St. – from 11:00am to 5:00pm. All proceeds of this event will be benefiting the Open Arms Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Service.

Individuals are able to register from 9am–11am and the registration fee is $15. Tickets at the entrance will be $20. The Cruise will go from 1:30pm-3:30pm and the Downtown Car Show will take place from 11am- 5pm. Music at the event will be provided by Berry Sound Systems.

All Car Show Awards will be awarded at 4pm. (Participants must be present to receive awards.) For the safety of participants, once you leave the event, you will be unable to reenter.

Open Arms Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Service is an organization started in 1981 and located in Hancock County, located in Findlay Ohio. They provide medical and legal accompaniment, violence recovery, 24-hour outreach programs and hotlines, advocacy programs as well as a domestic violence shelter open to all, every day, all year.

Come out and not only enjoy the festivities at the Car Tunes on Main Car Show and Cruise, but the reward of benefiting those in the community struggling with domestic violence.

This event is being organized by the Flag City Corvette Club and major sponsors for this event are La-Riche, Chevrolet Cadillac, Miller Customs, Findlay Inn.

Registration forms can be found at: flagcitycorvettes.com

With any outstanding questions please call 419-722-6197, or contact Leigh Ann Webb by email lawebb@dalawinc.com