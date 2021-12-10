Mental Health During the Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – at least according to the song. While some may enjoy what the holiday season has to offer, others may be struggling with their mental health. Between the stresses of budgeting for gifts, trying to find a balance between work and social life, and perhaps most notably, the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent study published by the American Psychological Association shows that stress levels increase in 38% of people during the holidays.

So if you find yourself in the holiday blues, we offer some simple tips from the National Alliance on Mental Health(NAMI) to put the “happy” back in “happy holidays”.

If COVID-19 is one of your major concerns, you can take some steps to ensure safety for you and others. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released guidelines for holiday gatherings that include getting your COVID-19 vaccine, testing for COVID-19, and wearing masks even if you are fully vaccinated. Read the full list.