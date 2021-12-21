It’s the most wonderful time of the year…to workout!

As a fitness instructor and native Ann Arborite who finds my passion in working with young athletes (and empowering young, female athletes), it’s important to me to encourage healthy lifestyles throughout the holidays….and always.

When we think of the holidays, we think of all the traditions with family and friends: time in the kitchen making old family recipes, decorating cookies, making a snowman, and bundling up with a mug of hot cocoa after a long day of fun.

But, what about fitness?

Thanksgiving has turkey trots, but what does this time of the year have?

I am a coach, my brain works that way, I guess…

This year, add fitness to the list of family holiday traditions and get in the spirit with fun holiday themed workouts for the whole family!

These holiday-themed workouts can be completed in the comfort of your own home, without any equipment!

Working out in a fun and creative way (for kids all the way to grandparents) indoors during the cold winter months helps everyone stay motivated and active.

Completing the workouts as a family unit forms stronger bonds between parents, children, and siblings. Plus it creates healthy habits (and maybe a tradition that will stick for years to come!).

Now push the couches out of the way, throw on some tennis shoes, put some music on, and let’s get to work!

8 Nights of Hanukkah Workout – 30-45 minutes depending on exercises

Celebrate the 8 nights of Hanukkah and light the menorah candles as you complete the workout!

Draw a menorah and fill in exercises for all 8 candles!

Workout Format:

Complete Candle 1 Exercise then… Complete Candle 1 and Candle 2 Exercise… Complete Candle 1, Candle 2, and Candle 3 Exercises… … Complete all exercises adding 1 candle at a time all the way until all 8 candles are lit

View and download the full Hanukkah Workout and worksheet HERE.

12 Days of Christmas Workout – ~45 minutes depending on exercises

On the first day of Christmas, Santa gave me 1 Burpee!

Draw a christmas tree, decorate it with 12 exercises and follow along with the song!

Workout Format:

On the first day of Christmas I did: 1 burpee On the second day of Christmas I did: 2 push ups, and 1 burpee On the third day of Christmas I did: 3 broad jumps, 2 push ups, and 1 burpee … Continue adding exercises until you complete all 12 exercises on the last day of Christmas!

View and download the 12 Days of Christmas workout HERE.

New Year’s Countdown Workout – ~30min depending on exercises

Ring in the new year with a workout and count-down to 2022!

10 exercises for the ball to drop:

Complete all 10 exercises, then.. Complete only 9 exercises, then… Complete 8 exercises,… … All the way down to 1 exercise at the end!

View and download the New Year’s Countdown workout HERE.

Complete all three workouts and experience the connection your family has after working hard and having fun together!

Happy Holidays!

Coach O specializes in working with young athletes, to empower and promote healthy lifestyles. To contact Coach O for private workout sessions or group sessions for you or your child, visit:

www.coachoathletics.com