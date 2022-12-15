Performances This Season at Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre

Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre was envisioned to be the most beautiful and grand movie palace in the area. Dan Kerwin and Adam Ritzler made their dream a reality when they opened the doors on December 20, 1928 with more than 1,500 in attendance for an orchestra concert.

The Ritz Theatre, one of four theaters in Tiffin during the 1920s and ’30s, was renovated in 1998 to preserve that history and to continue to provide entertainment for Northwest Ohio. Today the theater, known for its magnificent Italian-style interior, continues to host amazing performances.

Toledo Symphony Orchestra

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday concert at The Ritz on Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 pm. The community-supported organization will perform traditional holiday music and seasonal favorites, the perfect seasonal entertainment for all ages.

Friday Night Live

Friday Night Live, an electric performance by variously styled regional musicians, on December 16 at 7:30 pm, joins the Pete Ford Jazz Trio, the Dapper Dan Band and Dooley Wilson onstage for a night of entertainment. Friday Night Live is revisited on January 20 at 7:30 pm with performances by Colton Fleur, Tim and Liz and Nate Santos. Come out to support these artists and their music.

Interested in performing at Friday Night Live? Email michael@ritztheatre.org.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Bring the entire family to The Ritz Theatre for the Muppet’s version of the traditional Christmas Carol story on Saturday, December 17 at 3 pm. Santa Claus will be in attendance from 1 to 3 pm before the performance. Admission is free thanks to Tiffin- Seneca Economic Partnership/Downtown, Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce and Destination Seneca County.

Michael Bolton

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and social activist, Michael Bolton, will perform at The Ritz on Sunday, December 18 at 6:00 pm. Bolton’s greatest hits and holiday favorites will accompany a magical evening.

Monday Night at the Movies

The Ritz Theatre is also a great place to watch classic films. On Monday nights, take a step back in time to enjoy nostalgic movies in a classic grand movie palace. On December 19 at 7:00 pm the 1942 film Holiday Inn will be shown. The classic, Wizard of Oz, will screen on January 23 at 7:00 pm. Admission is only $5.

Nobodies of Comedy

On Saturday, January 28 at 7:30 pm up-and-coming comedians come together for “the funniest comics you’ve ever heard of.” Cam Bertrand, Mark Poolos, Mike Burton and Zoltan Kaszas, all new comedians, will put on a hilarious show intended for mature audiences.

The Ritz Theatre is located at 30 South Washington Street in Tiffin. For tickets to all performances, visit ritztheatre.org, or call (419) 448-8544.