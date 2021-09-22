34th Annual Christmas in October

By Taylor Viers – September 21, 2021

The 34th Annual Cloud Productions “Christmas in October” craft and art show will be back in Findlay next month. The Hancock County Fairgrounds will host small art and craft businesses that create work of all tastes from Americana, Primitive, Farmhouse, Contemporary, Country, Folk Art, Vintage, Shabby Chic, Boho, Repurposed Antiques and Collectables, Boutiques and more.

This Christmas in October sale is Northwest Ohio’s largest fall craft show. Featuring over 300 exhibits from 8 states in 10 buildings and even more outdoor locations, it’s the perfect place to support local artisans and small businesses. Aside from the wonderful arts and crafts for sale, there will also be live music, food, and kids entertainment.

The art and craft show will be on Saturday and Sunday October 2 and 3 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds located at 1010 E. Sandusky St. The event goes from 10am – 5pm on Saturday with early bird shopping between 8am – 10am. On Sunday the show will be held from 11am – 4pm.

Early admission for Saturday is $8 and must be purchased in advance online at https://cloudshows.ticketspice.com/christmas-in-october-2021. General admission for Saturday or Sunday is $6 and can be purchased online or at the door. Children under 12 are free to get in. Admission includes parking and shuttle rides from the parking lot to the main shopping area. Visit https://cloudshows.biz/event-calendar/ to get a $1 off coupon for General Admission on Saturday or Sunday.

For more information and up-to-date news on the event, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/398129274591592.