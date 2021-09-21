New STEAM Center at Mazza encourages imagination

The Mazza Museum at the University of Findlay has recently expanded and added the Conda STEAM Education Center, courtesy of Joseph and Judith Conda, as well as a grant from the state of Ohio.

The STEAM Education center provides hands-on education to connect Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM).

The university explains how research has proven that a strong foundation in the arts can lead to even better critical thinking skills in science. By letting kids actively participate by using their hands, collaborating and designing, they not only get a better understanding of the technical side of what they’re learning, but the creative side as well.

UF’s goal is not only to inspire intelligence but encourage imagination within these kids. Museum education manager Heather Sensel elaborated on this telling WTOL11, “It’s basically to get kids in here and get into it, collaborate, get their hands dirty, and start to figure out problems for themselves.”

The center stands out from others in how it features hundreds of picture books relating to important fields that kids may go into, but in an easier, more digestible way.

Senel explained that no matter what you’re doing, it’s always going to come back to knowing how to read and write, and therefore reading and writing will always be “in the forefront of our education process.”

The center utilizes the fun interactive setting in order to teach kids essential lessons in life. It has many different aspects that they can participate in, including a plethora of books, robots, legos, 3D printing, art and more!

The center is included with admission to the museum, and is open Sunday, 1 pm to 4 pm, as well as Wednesday through Friday 12 pm to 5 pm.