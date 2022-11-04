Findlay City School receive 100,000 Grant

Safety in schools’ is of the utmost importance and keeping children safe should the communities’ number one concern. Recent crimes committed in an educational setting our becoming more of a reality. The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees has had helped to make Findlay Schools a safer place.



Findlay City Schools has made public that the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees awarded the district a $100,000 grant. This grant was given to be used to implement the SafeDefend Active shooter system.



This top-of-the-line security system doesn’t just notify teachers and staff in the event of a active shooting. But it also prepares, trains, and equips teachers and staff with a safety supply box as well as a biometric activation device. When the device has been activated the nationwide monitoring company will be notified and first responders will be sent to the activated device.



“The Community Foundation is focused on youth to ensure there are permanent, endowed funds to support them. As part of our commitment to young people in Hancock County, the Foundation is proud to award this grant to keep them as safe as possible in our schools. Our vision is a lasting community impact. Supporting the district in creating a safe learning environment will go a long way in helping us achieve it” said Brain Treece, the President of the foundation.



Over 300 schools in nine states have installed SafeDefence. More that 200,000 teachers have been trained in crises management response and Findlay will be the first school in Ohio to receive this defense system.



“We’re thrilled and grateful to The Community Foundation for supporting this safety initiative,” said Krista Crates-Miller, Interim Superintendent of Findlay City Schools. “The safety of our staff and students are our top priority.” (Press Release)



Findlay Schools

Located in the middle of Hancock county, a growing cultural hot spot, Findlay City School is

home to much diversity in the area. Dedicated to it’s academics, athletics other extra curriculars; Findlay schools takes interest in the students, faculty and staff alike.

The Finlay – Hancock Country Community Foundation

Started by L. Dale Dorney’s, his 5-million-dollar bequest and his dream to help the community, The Hancock Community Foundation was born. For the last 30 years the foundation has granted over 70 million to supporting our community. As a foundation, enriching their community is the number one priority! In September of 2022, this foundation has approved over $850,000 in grants serving the community. Some of these grants include: