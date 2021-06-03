Hancock Park District hosting “National Trail Hike Day,” other summer events

Summer is quickly approaching and with the weather starting to warm up the Hancock Park District is hosting a variety of events.

June 5 is the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day and to celebrate the park district will host an all ages, 1.5 hour walk at Litzenberg Memorial Woods, 6100 U.S. Route 224 West, Findlay.

“Litzenberg Memorial Woods contains 227.7 acres including land on the north side and south side of 224. The land features rolling countryside, wooded ravines, and a grand expanse of wetlands, prairie, and sky.” Jamie Shane, Hancock Park DIstrict administrative operations manager, said.

The park, open from dusk to dawn, is ideal for hiking and picnicking. Also located on site in the 1847 McKinnis House used to host living history programs.

Shane said the National Trail Day Hike will be hosted by program specialist Chris Allen and will take place on unpaved trails. Attendees may see a variety of wildlife including deer, raccoon, frogs, ducks and a variety of different birds.

The hike is free and participants should meet in the South Side Parking Lot at Litzenberg Memorial Woods at 2pm. Closed toe shoes are recommended.

Other summer events by the Hancock Park District include:

Monarchs and Milkweed: Open House on Sunday, June 13 from 1–4 p.m. at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. Learn how to help monarch butterflies by planting milkweed, watch the movie “Monarch King” and receive some milkweed seeds to plant at home. Free and open to all ages; no registration required.

Naturalist-led Morning Kayak Float on the Blanchard River; Tuesday, June 15 from 7–9 a.m. Learn about what plants and animals call the river ecosystem home. Float starts at Zonta Landing at Riverside Park. Ages 18 and older, $15.

Alice in Wonderland Adventure Day encourages families to experience the classic Lewis Carroll through a scavenger hunt and other themed activities. Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1:30–3:30 p.m. Registration is $10 per family.

Summer Saunter at Litzenberg Memorial Woods on Friday, June 25 from 9–10 a.m., is an opportunity for those 65 and older to take a short walk with other seasoned park goers. A leisurely, 0.5 mile, guided stroll on a paved path will lead participants to the overlook deck. Free; no registration required.

When Planets Move Backwards: Retrograde of Jupiter is a chance for families to experience Hancock Park District’s portable planetarium to learn about retrograde. Saturday, June 26 at 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. Each 20-minute session is limited to individual family groups from the same household. Free; registration required on hancockparks.com.

To learn more about the National Trail Day Hike or any other events visit hancockparks.com or contact the Hancock Park District: 419-425-7275, hpdparks@hancockparks.com.