Take it outside: Great Findlay area patios

Soak up the sun with a visit to any of these perfect locations for a night out with family, friends or that special someone!

Alexandria’s / La Vista

132 E Crawford St

419-424-5750 | alexandriasfindlay.com

Dine al fresco European style or escape to the tropical rooftop tiki bar known as La Vista. Known for its craft beers and great food, Alexandria’s features three bars in one building. La Vista boasts panoramic views of downtown Findlay and specializes in an island atmosphere complete with island inspired cocktails as well as Mexican beer and a select menu which includes fish tacos and smoked chicken nachos! Escape from the mundane and have a night of fun and romance sipping Pina Coladas under the stars and then hit the dance floor and enjoy their live music every weekend.

Hull’s Trace Winery

105 E Liberty St, Arlington

419-365-4100 | hullstrace.com

The short trek to Arlington is worth it when you experience the delights of Hull’s Trace Winery. Their patio is actually called a Wine Garden and is sure to help you unwind and relax. Enjoy the sensual culinary delights of antipasti style boards that include locally sourced cheeses, meats, dried fruits, jams and chocolate that are perfect for sharing on a romantic night out. Choose from an eclectic and interesting variety of signature wines from some of Ohio’s most amazing and unique vineyards and wineries as well as selections from around the world.

Gathering Wine

235 S Main St

567-525-3235 | findlaygathering.com

Feel the stress of the day melt away when you enter The Gathering’s colorful and pretty patio. Known as the best kept patio secret in Findlay, Gathering Wine has everything you need to enjoy a romantic escape. Choose from over seventeen different wines on tap or select a special bottle from their extensive selection while still enjoying dishes off The Gathering’s menu. The brightly colored chairs and the ambience of Findlay’s best murals will lighten and brighten your mood. After dark, dazzling strings of twinkle lights sparkle in the night sky creating an intimate atmosphere that will make any date night special.

Gillig’s Winery

1720 Northridge Rd

419-408-3230 | gilligwinery.com

Wine and romance go together and though sitting out on the grassy front lawn of Gillig’s isn’t exactly a patio, it’s still a special experience. What a great way to relax and enjoy some great wine and unwind under the stars. Then head inside to enjoy some live music or any number of fun events. There is always something fun to do at Gillig’s!

Fin’s Seafood & Grille

1801 Broad Ave

419-429-1900 | finsseafoodandgrille.com

Whenever there is voting for the best patio in Findlay, Fin’s Seafood & Grille is always at the top of the list! Elegant, sophisticated and with a divine menu of seafood classics, Fin’s is the best of both outdoor dining and gourmet delights.

Oler’s Bar & Grill

708 Lima Ave

419-423-2846 | www.olersbarandgrill.com

Oler’s Bar & Grill has been offering Northwest Ohio’s best tasting authentic Mexican food for over 30 years. Serving the best quality ingredients and at a fair price, Oler’s reputation never disappoints. Especially on their comfortable seated patio with plenty of shade.

The Bourbon Affair

121 B E Crawford St

567-250-9162 | ourbourbonaffair.com

The Bourbon Affair provides a unique experience with circa 1930’s decor. Serving the best top-shelf bourbon, whiskey, spirits, wines, and crafted beer. Even delicious appetizers. Come and enjoy the sophisticated patio with a nice shady tree, and its casual bar whether it’s to hang out with friends or a colleague.

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill

2755 Harding Hwy, Lima

419-229-6211 | www.beerbarrel.com

For all you pizza lovers, Beer Barrel has offered a unique style of pizza and patio atmosphere. The patio adds a modern style with granite tabletops, but keeps their pizza making traditions alive by making each pizza from scratch still since 1965. It’s the perfect restaurant for dinner with family and friends.

Buffalo Wings & Rings

1939 Roschman Ave, Lima

419-222-9464 | www.buffalowingsandrings.com

Nothing’s better than eating wings and watching football on a flat-screen. You get the best of both at Buffalo Wings & Rings served with great service on their patio or inside the restaurant. The patio is definitely a beautiful evening spot with black interior design, but adds a sophisticated vibe with the beige colored bricks and dark wooden chairs to bring out the modern theme of Buffalo Wings & Rings. If you want the ultimate sports experience then this is the place for you.

Fricker’s

1410 W. Main Cross St

419-423-9464 | www.frickers.com

Fun. Food. Sports. Spirits. This is the motto at Frickers. Serving a casual environment for family and friends whenever for whatever. This restaurant chain adapts their family friendly environment out to the patio, making it very sheltered and offering flexibility with air flow. Don’t worry, the patio still has the sporty red theme, making it blend in with the interior of the restaurant, but adding more adaptability with air flow options with the transparent window shades that can be rolled up whenever.

Logan’s Irish Pub

414 S Main St

419-420-3602 | www.logansirishpub.com

This family-owned pub offers a home away from home. Just like any home, there’s always a cozy sunny spot outside on the patio. The patio currently has only three tables available, but the inside is filled with unique decor, murals, family recipes, and military memorabilia.

Stix Restaurant

110 E Sandusky St

567-525-3192 | www.stixfindley.com

Many dishes on Stix’s menu are inspired by many cultures to create Asian cuisines with an American twist. Part of the twist on the patio is all blue chairs and a table with orange or blue umbrellas. The outdoor patio even has couches to sit and catch up with friends. They offer a lunch, dinner, brunch and drink menu. Consider it a global experience in Downtown Findlay.

Tavern At The Inn

200 E Main Cross

419-422-5682 | www.findlayinn.com/the-tavern

This upscale restaurant offers a full service restaurant and cocktail bar. The patio is fenced in, but close enough to the sidewalk to people watch and see the community. It is perfect for meeting friends and colleagues and you’ll be right up front for them to find your seat.

Findlay Brewing Co.

213 E. Crawford St

419-419-2739 | www.findlaybrewing.com

Findlay Brewing Co. has been brewing up quirky and traditional beer for 15 years and continues to grow. One expansion that welcomes guest into their sleek atmosphere is the patio. Their dark colored patio is complimented from the warm ambient string lights all around. The patio also includes picnic tables that add to their laid back atmosphere with small overhead cloths to shelter you from the sun. Come, hangout, and enjoy food and a crafted beer on the patio.

Chateau Tebeau

525 State Rte 635, Helena

419-638-5411 | chateautebeauwinery.com

A combination of fine and casual dining, the Chateau Tebeau is a vineyard and winery that serves crafted beer, cider, and wine. This house morphed restaurant has a sheltered porch or patio with breath-taking views of a small pond and gazebo nearby. Perfect atmosphere for a sophisticated dinner. They offer a food menu of various appetizers, pizza, sandwiches, and desserts. During special events, their Special dinners pertain: Cajun Boil, Chicken BBQ, Pulled Pork, Brisket & Rib Dinner, Lobster Bake, etc.

Mi Tequila Mexican Restaurant

1908 Tiffin Ave

419-422-6950

Mi Tequila is a family-owned restaurant serving authentic Mexican dishes the right way with a bar accompanied with your order of a margarita or beer. The patio is located right in front of the entrance, with metal tables and chairs surrounded by a small fence with lights, adding a modern feel to the restaurant.

Park Place Grill

1600 S Blanchard St

567-525-3202

Looking for Caribbean food? Park Place Grill is a restaurant serving just that with an extended out, sturdy roof patio. They offer a variety of appetizers, soup & salad, sandwiches, entrees, and customized bowls. Perfect for a late afternoon lunch on the patio that shelters you from sun or rain, with picnic tables to compliment the beige patio.

Buffalo Wild Wings

15080 Flag City Dr

419-422-9464

If you haven’t been to Buffalo Wild Wings, what have you been doing? At BWW, wings and beer are essential to order on a nice gated patio. This cozy dark themed patio is attached directly to the restaurant inside which is not far from the TV screens that are accessible everywhere so you can watch your favorite sports team.