New Affordable Senior Apartment Opens in Findlay

By Lila Waterfield

A new three-story apartment building, three years in the making, and boasting many amenities— don’t worry, more than three of them— is aiming to provide a comfortable home for residents ages 55 and up.

On July 22nd, Pennrose and Blanchard Valley hosted the long-anticipated grand opening of Eastern Woods Senior. The complex is located in Findlay, expanding the 120-acre mixed-use Eastern Woods campus off of Birchaven Lane.

Residents should expect to find luxuries such as fully equipped 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, laundry facilities, community spaces, a fitness center and plenty more. Overall, there are 50 available apartments for senior households that earn up to 60% of the Area Median Income, with five reserved for individuals with disabilities participating in the 811 program.

Comfort after retirement

After the red ribbon was cut away and Eastern Woods officially opened, Timothy Henkel, Principal and Senior Vice President of Pennrose, explained the benefits of the center.

“[It] serve[s] somewhat as a rehab opportunity, but [it’s] also an opportunity to just line up to exercise just like the rest of us and so maintain that ability to be active, to provide transportation opportunities, so some linkages to some of the bus services around, all those things are important today more so than they have ever been.”

Older generations now are different than they used to be, and Eastern Senior Woods is aware of that. They realize that people don’t want to just sit around after retirement, though some may want to just relax and enjoy a view from their balcony or the communal outdoor spaces the building offers. Those that are gearing up for retirement, or perhaps already there, are looking to still be involved with their community, their families, without the hassle of yard work or snow removal.

A Closer Look at the Amenities

A building can look stunning, but what really matters are the benefits and those little extra perks that bring the whole living experience to the next level. Thankfully, Eastern Woods Senior has many great amenities.

Kitchen spaces feature modern but neutral color schemes. Kitchen dimensions may be different depending on the various floor plans and square footage.

In each apartment, individuals will find large closets, extra storage, carpeting, plank flooring, window coverings, security alarms, wheelchair access, electric thermostat, air conditioning, cable ready, a microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. All apartments also offer a nice view, with some having a patio or balcony, as well.

On the larger scale of the center’s community spaces, seniors will have access to elevators, on-site maintenance, laundry facilities, a business center, 24-hour maintenance, a community room, recycling, on-site management, and also a fitness center, which is stressed as an important feature.

“Our seniors are more active than they’ve ever been — living longer, thriving longer and working longer and so the senior facilities which traditionally have sort of passive amenities, they’re looking for much more active amenities, so we’re very regularly putting fitness rooms into our senior facilities…”

Its location can be considered a great amenity, too. Eastern Woods Senior is located very close to I-75, Blanchard Valley Hospital, great shopping, and restaurants.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the center, visit easternwoodssenior.com or call (567) 343-5273.