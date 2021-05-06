Findlay’s Growing Disc Golf Craze Offers Family Friendly Fun During COVID

Disc golf has only continued to gain in popularity across the country during the pandemic, and Findlay is no exception. The Flag City Classic October 2020 disc golf tournament at the Riverbend Disc Golf Trail marked the PGA-sanctioned event’s tenth anniversary. Five players from across the country competed in two rounds on the 18-hole course, though the organizers did have to approach the event differently than in years past. No spectators were allowed due to the pandemic, unfortunately.

The event was a reminder, however, of the Findlay Disc Golf League’s celebration of the sport, and an opportunity for families to engage in a safe, approachable pastime for all ages as we get back to some sense of normalcy.

Photo by Ted Johnsson on Unsplash

Family atmosphere

“There are over 200 courses throughout the state of Ohio,” points out Hugh Bockbrader, Director of the Findlay Disc Golf League. “It’s exploding in Findlay. In 2015 we averaged 13.8 players a week in our league. This year we averaged 44. The sport is growing, and you don’t have to be a real athlete to throw the disc. It’s all about technique.”

If you and your family are looking to simply try out playing some rounds of disc golf together now that spring has sprung, the Riverbend course is an excellent choice. Along with the exercise you’ll receive from walking while easily social distancing, you’ll also get a chance to see lots of wildlife and beautiful scenery.

Bockbrader stresses that there is a family atmosphere surrounding the tournaments and the sport in general. Your eight-year-old can easily spend the day playing with his or her 70-year-old grandfather, an increasingly common dynamic you’ll find in these courses, particularly as disc golf has become more mainstream. There is no minimum age to join the Findlay Disc Golf League, and all skill levels are encouraged to join.

Opportunities to grow

“There are a lot of benefits to playing. It’s easy to keep up, you can play for free…all you really need is a disc or two,” says Bockbrader, adding that one important feature of the Findlay League is that new players get paired up with higher level players. “With our Disc Golf League, we have players that can throw 450 feet. A new player won’t get matched up with another new player. The better player can throw the disc very far out there and give suggestions for improvement, so beginners are always out there learning from their partners.”

Even if your child or teen is totally new to the world of disc golf, joining the Findlay League will challenge them, but it will remain approachable.

“We want to help anyone who joins to grow as a player and just have fun,” Bockbrader says.

To learn more about joining the Findlay Disc Golf League, or inquiring about getting your young one involved, join their Facebook group. Contact Hugh Bockbrader at 419-304-2177 or hugh@laserperfection.net.

The League runs from the first Tuesday in May to the last Tuesday of August, but there’s no reason not to explore local courses and start practicing now. You can find other local courses in Findlay with detailed descriptions here.