Is it really the holiday season without a trip to the Toledo Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas presented by KeyBank? This award-winning light display is known throughout the country and pleases the whole family year after year. Enjoy more than 1 million lights and 200+ illuminated animal images, rides and activities, visits with Santa, holiday snacks, and more. Non-member prices are $23 for adults and $20 for children aged 2-11 and seniors (60+). Members enjoy unlimited daily visits. Lights Before Christmas presented by KeyBank will shine through December 31. This event requires reservations for all visitors. The Toledo Zoo. 2 Hippo Way. 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org