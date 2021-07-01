July Giveaway: Get in the game with UPWORDS!

By
Digital Media
-

Looking for a fun summer activity with your kids? Let Findlay Living help with our July giveaway, the classic vocabulary game UPWORDS! Invented in 1982, Upwords is a game based upon spelling and then building upon each other’s words, changing each other’s entries for a higher score. Did someone play CAT? Add two letters to the end to make CATER. Have an L? Replace the C to make LATER. How about an F and an S? Cover the first and last letters to make FATES. Does your fate have UPWORDS in your future? Enter the contest below and find out!

