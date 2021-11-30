Findlay Sledding Guide

Find out where you can take your kids sledding around Hancock County this winter!

Looking for a place to bring your kiddos when the first big snow falls? We’ve compiled a list of hills around Findlay that are a must visit! Most of these hills are BYOS (Bring Your Own Sled).

Findlay-Riverbend Reservoir

Where: Riverbend Recreation Area 16618 Township Rd 208, Findlay

Info: The reservoir is the perfect place to visit for a fun-filled day of sledding down some sizable hills!

Price: Free!

Rawson Park

Where: 720 River St, Findlay

Info: If you enjoy an icy hill that’ll shoot you down the slopes quick, Rawson Park is the place to visit!

Price: Free!

Mount Blanchard

Where: 310 N. Main St, Mt Blanchard

Info: Mount Blanchard has some great hills worth visiting on your next sledding adventure!

Price: Free!

Raccoon Run Winter Sports Center

Where: Riverbend Recreation Area @ 16618 Marion Township 208, Findlay

Info: The Raccoon Run Winter Sports Center offers cross-country ski and snowshoe equipment rentals and is open to the general public with rentals provided on a first come, first served basis. There are also warm refreshments and a warm fire inside the concession area of Shelter 3. It’s open from December through March on weekends and some holidays from 11am-5pm. To check snow conditions, call 419-424-1555.

Price: $7 per hour or $20 per day