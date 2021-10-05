A Second Chance Makes Its Fourth Appearance in Findlay

Do you, or does someone you know, currently have a bench warrant filed by the Findlay Municipal Court? If yes, please take note of this important, and potentially life altering, one day only event.

The Findlay Municipal Court is offering their 4th Annual Safe Surrender Day on Thursday October 7, 2021 between 9am-4pm. You will not be arrested for reporting to the municipal court on this day for an active warrant issued by The Findlay Municipal Court. In fact, your bench warrant will be lifted and recalled.

This tremendous opportunity is for those who may have experienced unexpected circumstances for missing their original court date, have been unable to complete required community service hours, or have not yet completed counseling for mental health or substance abuse. Individuals who have not reported to a jail sentencing will be given a new date to report and those who have outstanding fines have the chance of establishing new payment plans.

It is asked for participants to make an appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome. You can call to schedule an appointment by contacting the Clerk’s office at 419-424-7141. Hours of operation are as follows:

Monday: 8am- 5:30pm

Tuesday: 7:30am- 6:30pm

Wednesday: 7:30am- 5:30pm

Thursday: 7:30am- 5:30pm

Friday: 8am-noon

Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Please click this FAQ link for any outstanding questions or contact the Findlay Municipal Court Clerk’s office.

A current list of active warrants can be found here.

Safe Surrender only protects those whose warrant was issued by the Findlay Municipal Court. All others will be arrested.