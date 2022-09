For nearly three decades the Black Swamp Arts Festival has transformed downtown Bowling Green into a hub for art and music and the tradition continues in 2022, Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11. Featuring live music, a slew of art exhibits and vendors, a beer garden, creative opportunities for kids, Black Swamp always offers inspiration mixed with a of celebration. Admission is free. For all the latest information, visit blackswampfest.org.