Scooby-Doo tops most-searched list for spooky family films

No matter what, families just seem to love Scooby-Doo. According to a new study compiled by USDish, the mystery-solving Great Dane and his pals rank as the most-searched “spooky” kids movie on Google this year.

13 different states ranked “Scooby” as the most Googled creepy movie for families, while 10 states ranked the 2009 stop-motion film “Coraline” as their most-searched movie, good for second place.

The results were arrived at via USDish gathering a list of Halloween/spooky movies that were rated either PG or G, then determining which films had the highest keyword search ranking. Google Trends and SEMRush helped point out which films ranked highest in each state.

Ohio, Indiana and Michigan each ranked “Scooby-Doo” as their most-searched spooky family film, while Pennsylvania ain’t ‘fraid of no ghosts as “Ghostbusters” was number one there.

Overall, eight states saw “Ghostbusters” searched for most often, good for third place. Other popular titles in the study included “Beetlejuice” (most-searched in five states), “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” (four states) and “Hocus Pocus” (four states).

For the full results of the study, visit usdish.com.