Arlington Village Festival promises fun and food

The Arlington Village Festival is offering two fun-filled days of events for the whole family on July 22 and 23.

On July 22, the festival kicks off with a welcome parade at 6:30pm featuring local marching bands, community floats and a baton core presentation to follow the parade. Festival events begin at 7pm and include a kid zone, a bingo tournament, a prize wheel and a family entertainment area. The entertainment area will include karaoke and cornhole tournaments that begin immediately after the parade.

Events begin on July 23 at 4pm. Saturday’s events will still feature a kids zone, bingo games and a prize wheel. At 5pm visitors can meet with the Arlington Village Festival team and prepare for the kiddie parade at 6pm. After the parade, guests can watch a K-9 demonstration and participate in the Touch-a-Truck event. The night will finish up with a live performance by Electrik Circus at 9pm in the entertainment area.

Food will be available at the food tent on both days of the event and all ages are welcome to attend.

The Arlington Village Committee is still seeking volunteers for the event. Volunteers will assist with the kids zone, carnival games, entertainment center and food zone. For more information on volunteer opportunities, contact the committee at arlingtonvillagefestival@gmail.com.

For the latest information about the Arlington Village Festival, visit their Facebook page here!