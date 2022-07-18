For Artists (and Art Lovers): Programs for everyone at the Findlay Art League

It’s amazing what a small group of women in the 1940s could do. In Findlay, a handful of women participated in an art class through the school, and then decided they’d get together every Friday and paint, both at each other’s homes and the occasional local business. They enjoyed the chance to practice their art, spend social time with each other, and help each other with their art skills.

The Findlay Art League building on W. Crawford St. in Findlay

Today’s Findlay Art League grew from these sessions. “We owe these women a debt of gratitude,” explained board member Janealla Killebrew. “Not only did they have their weekly art sessions, but some were especially dedicated and creative.”

The young group hosted some very interesting exhibits, such as one hung on a fence around the city’s courthouse. And they encouraged long-term financial support from the community. “They were just a bunch of artists, but they always wanted to be legitimate,” she said.

Becoming legitimate

In the early 1970s, the Art League found their home in the former Findlay Printing Company at 117 W. Crawford St. “When they opened, they immediately put pegboard on all the walls and hung their art,” Killebrew said. In 1974, the Art League presented its first juried show.

Today the space features a gallery (which is also used for classes), a pottery studio, office and storage space. There is space next door that is often used for classes.

Teacher Eliseo Escobedo teaching a class in the pottery studio.

The space also features the popular Findlay store Objects of Desire Artful Living. Established in 2014 by Dr. Paul Sears, he moved it to the Art League space during the pandemic, where it complements classes and shows.

“Paul’s store has added another artistic element to the overall experience,” Killebrew said. “And it gives our space regular, daily hours so people can visit.”

Art experiences for all

Inside the Objects of Desire Artful Living gift shop.

Today, the Findlay Art League’s 70-80 members host a schedule of monthly shows, centered around three primary offerings: a Photo exhibit in February, a Members Only show in May (presented along with the Findlay ArtWalk) and the Fall show in November (along with the fall ArtWalk). Shows scheduled for the remainder of this year include:

Paintings by Chong Hui Lee Blanton, August 2-28

Welcome to a New Life Show, August 30 – September 30

Paintings by University of Toledo graduate and football star Aaron Bivins, October 4-19

Fall Show, October 25 – November 18

December Show & Sale – November 26 – December 22

The Art League participates in art programs with the Hancock Historical Museum, the Mazza Museum and the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation. In addition, they are involved in a variety of other community events:

An information table at the Hancock County Farmers’ Market, every third Thursday through October

A table and painting demonstration at the Flag City Balloon-Fest August 12-14

A sponsor of the Chalk-A-Walk September 18

They also host a wide range of adult and youth classes and workshops in art and pottery throughout the year and are currently looking for youth instructors. And in a throwback to their founding, they offer a month in the summer where artists (and aspiring artists) can bring their own supplies and work on their own for weekly practice.

Findlay Art League is located at 117 W. Crawford St., Findlay (419.422.7847). Hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m.