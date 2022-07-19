Stranger Things Escape Room headed to Findlay

By Tre Spencer

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is hosting a new escape room that will be Stranger Things themed on July 21 and July 22.

Stranger Things is a hit Netflix show that features a group of young friends who witness supernatural forces and unravel government secrets. The show is set in the early 1980s in Hawkins, Indiana. As the friends hunt for answers about the unknown, they find themselves in dangerous situations but develop meaningful relationships in the process.

Testing the knowledge of those who participate, the escape room will feature numerous puzzles and challenging activities for families and friends to conquer. The room will also feature a chance to defeat the Demogorgon, who is one of the main antagonists of the series.

On July 21, there will be four time slots available for people participating that includes teens and adults. Teens will have an opportunity to register between noon and 3 p.m. and adults will be able to register between 4 and 7 p.m. with groups of up to six allowed to play.

On July 22, there will be only two slots available for participants to register. Those times are only between noon and 3 p.m., with teens able to register between 12 and 1 p.m. and adults able to register between 2 and 3 p.m.

Space is limited to six people per time slot available and groups are required to register here. For more information about the escape room, registration and the location of the venue, visit here.