Habitat for Humanity launches digital literacy program

The Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity is launching a new program through its Financial Opportunity Center (FOC) that will help residents better understand technology.

The program, called UNIFI, will help train area residents in technological functions required to survive in the digital climate of the world.

Resources such as devices, data plans and training specific to individuals or families.

“UNIFI provides a variety of customized services aimed at increasing digital connectivity and support to members of the community through more accessible, affordable, reliable and adoptable technology,” Dustin Fuller, FOC manager, said.

UNIFI offers three main services, including the Lending Library, ACP Enrollment and Digital Literacy Training.

The Lending Library provides access to devices like laptops and tablets, or internet hotspots for individuals and families with employment applications/searches, educational purposes and financial skill building. Access to these devices is a loan-based process.

The ACP Enrollment, or Affordable Connectivity Program Enrollment, is for individuals or families applying for this Federal Communications Commission program. The FCC’s ACP provides $30 per month for home internet, and a one-time discount of up to $100 for new laptops, tablets or other select devices.

Finally, the Digital Literacy Training gives individuals free access to coaching for those trying to learn more about computers, tablets, the internet and other computer-based programs.

UNIFI’s work is perfectly exemplified through one second-year university student whose personal laptop was damaged and required repairs. Through the Lending Library, this student was able to use a laptop free of charge, and completed all of the semester’s work.

Anyone looking to use the program can visit the FOC’s Online Resource Center (ORC) website. In addition to the UNFI programs, the ORC has other community resources, educational opportunities, financial help programs and more.

Habitat for Humanity launched the FOC in 2021 to help families stabilize themselves through various financial, workplace and educational troubles.

For more information, visit habitatfindllay.org or contact the office at 419-429-1400.