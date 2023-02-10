Valentine Events

SATURDAY, Feb. 11

Mallin’ In Love Crafter & Vendor Marketplace – Join us this Valentine’s Day weekend as we bring the mall to life with vendors and crafters! Your favorite mall staple stores will be open and we’ll be filling the corridors with handmade crafters, creators, bakers, and more! 11am-4pm. Findlay Village Mall, 1800 Tiffin Ave.

TUESDAY, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Hike and Scavenger Hunt – Valentine’s Day is a good time to join Hancock Park District as we hike the trails in search of a hidden valentine. Nothing says “I love you” to that special someone like a special message. Hearts with messages will be place along the trail. When you find one that has just the right words for your sweetheart, pick it up and give it to your valentine. 1-2pm. Riverbend Recreation Area, 9250 TR 208