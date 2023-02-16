Greater Findlay Restaurant Week provides support to local businesses

A beloved Findlay tradition is returning for many to enjoy: The Greater Findlay Restaurant Week will take place from Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26.

Every year, Findlay hosts this week as a way for people to try out new restaurants or for residents of other areas to become acquainted with Findlay restaurants.

People can check out the menus for the participating restaurants, make appropriate reservations, and ask for the Restaurant Week menu when you are seated. You can select one item per course with the inclusive price for your meal, but drinks, tax and gratuity are to be paid separately.

The Bourbon Affair is offering before and after dinner specials, and beyond that there are restaurants within different price tiers participating. No tickets are necessary, but making a reservation is highly recommended.

For $15 per person, you can eat at Campus Pollyeyes, Circle of Friends, Jac & Do’s of Arlington and Wildcat Cafe. For $25 per person, you can eat at Alexandria’s, The Fern Cafe, Garden Grille at Hilton Garden Inn, Gillig Winery, Kira’s Flipside Grill, Logan’s Irish Pub and Oler’s Bar & Grill.

For $35 per person, you can eat at The Dark Horse Restaurant, Findlay Brewing Company, Greenhorn, Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ and Vivir Modern Mexican. For $45 per person, you can eat at Mancy’s Steakhouse and the Tavern at the Inn.

After you eat your meal or meals, the Greater Findlay Restaurant Week organizers encourage you to share a picture of your group enjoying the festivities or of your meal in general. Post the photo on social media with a mention of Restaurant Week and the #419Eats tagged on it. This can encourage others to get involved and raise awareness for these businesses.

For more information, you can call any of the participating businesses, call Visit Findlay at 419-422-3315 or email info@visitfindlay.com.