The Verve Pipe Performs at Findlay Marathon Center

The Verve Pipe, an alternative rock band hailing from Michigan, is set to perform at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts this August. After releasing numerous hits in the 90s and early 2000s, the band is coming to Findlay, Ohio on their 2022 summer tour to perform a variety of songs from their most recent album, Threads, to classic hits from their major label debut album, Villains.

Born in 1992 from the merging of two rival Michigan bands, The Verve Pipe is known for their radio hits “The Freshmen,” “Photograph,” “Hero,” “Happiness Is” and “Never Let You Down.” They’ve had a successful career in not only radio, but also television and film throughout the years. The band has traveled across Canada, Europe, Australia, and the United States to play sold out concerts and become known for amazing live performances. The Verve Pipe gained popularity through many appearances on legendary shows such as “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” and “Late Night With David Letterman,” along with their song “Colorful” being featured in the 2001 movie Rock Star. Not to mention numerous print features in Rolling Stone, Interview Magazine, and others.

Even though The Verve Pipe had a slew of notable achievements, they went on hiatus until 2009, when they released A Family Album after being approached to create an original children’s song for a compilation album. This prompted the band’s return to the stage with another children’s album in 2013, Are We There Yet, and a 2014 album in their signature style and lyrics, Overboard. This long-awaited return has put them back in the spotlight and on their touring comeback. The Verve Pipe has included Findlay, Ohio as a part of their current summer tour, and will play at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts on August 11 and 7:30 pm. Tickets are available for $25 each at mcpa.secure.force.com/ticket. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.