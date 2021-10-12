Grown-up Halloween Hijinks in Findlay

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Adults looking for their own brand of spooky fun can find plenty of options in the Findlay area this Halloween season!

Attendees of Motion and Potions are invited to a cardio workout at Rise Fitness, followed by a spooky drink at Vivir Modern Mexican. $20. Monday, October 18 at 7pm.

Fern Cafe at 452 E. Sandusky St. will host a rip-roaring Halloween Party with food and drink specials, as well as a costume contest. Saturday, Oct 30 at 7pm.

Fin’s Seafood and Grille at 1801 Broad Ave. will host a Retro Halloween Night with musical guest Morgan Stiegler. Friday, October 29 from 6:30-10pm.

Guests are invited to enjoy some spooky-themed food during Halloween @ Hendo, held at the Henderson Dining Hall at the University of Findlay. Wednesday, October 27, 4:30-7:30pm

Modcraft Brewing is celebrating their 1 year anniversary with MODFEST (yes, this event deserves all caps)! Craft Beer and Food Trucks will be available. Saturday, Oct 30, Noon-10pm.

Rock cover band Triple Shot plays live at Sandy Bob’s Patio Bar and Grill at 2008 OH-199. Saturday, October 30, 10pm–1am.

The Eclectic Chic Boutique is hosting a virtual workshop on making Halloween-themed soaps, taught by Maureen Harris-Coyle of Heaven Scent Beauty. Cost is $55 per participant. Thursday, October 28 at 7pm.