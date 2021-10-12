Spook-tacular Family Events Time in Findlay!

Photo by Sonya Pix on Unsplash

It’s almost time to start collecting those Halloween treats! Here are the local times so you don’t get tricked!

The City of Findlay

Trick or Treat times: Saturday, October 30, from 4-6pm.

Fostoria

Trick or Treat times: October 30, 5:30pm- 7:30pm

Upper Sandusky

Trick or Treat Times: October 30, 5-7pm

Tiffin

Trick or Treat times: October 31, 2021 6-8pm

Looking for some Halloween family friendly fun? How about some of these events? Fun and safe for the whole family!

The Findlay Halloween Parade hosted by Fort Findlay FOP 20 will take place Tuesday, October 26, from 7-10pm. Volunteer opportunities are available at this link!

Trick or Treat Halloween Train at Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation. Take a ride on this Halloween Train and enjoy the Halloween displays! Kids will enjoy the stops to pick up treats along the way. Fun for all ages!

Saturday October 23, 6:30-9pm

Saturday, October 30, 1-4pm

Saturday, October 30, 6:30-9pm

$2 for Children, $3 for adults.

Spooktacular! at the Hancock Historical Museum will take place on Oct 23rd at 5pm.

The Hancock Hotel Fall Festival will feature face painting, crafts, seasonal treats and more! Come in costume! Don’t forget to check out the “haunted house” for all ages to enjoy. On October 24, 10am-2pm

Trunk or Treat Free Family Event – Please bring a non-perishable food item for donation for the West Ohio Food Bank on Sunday, October 24, 1-3pm

Wood County District Public Library presents Virtual Haunted Halloween Trivia, Live on Facebook! Tuesday, October 26 at 6:30pm

Spooky Stories for teens at The Hancock Historical Museum, for kids in 6th-12th grade on Tuesday, October 19 from 6-7pm.