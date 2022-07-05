SHRED Day: Destroy old documents properly with Hancock County Waste Management

Hancock County Solid Waste Management District is looking out for Findlay residents–and their identities–by hosting a Document Shred Day.

Last year the Federal Trade Commission received over 1.4 million reports of identity theft, and over $52 billion was stolen from U.S. citizens using their own identities. Additionally, government document fraud is the third leading cause of identity theft in the U.S. Being cautious with your confidential information is vital to protecting your financial and personal affairs.

Luckily, Hancock County SWMD is here to help.

Findlay Residents can bring up to four boxes of outdated or confidential documents per vehicle and there is no charge for document shredding. Accepted items for shredding include canceled checks, bank statements, bills, invoices, letters, envelopes and other clean paper for confidential destruction. This event encourages residents to be mindful of their personal information, be cautious of identity theft and dispose of their outdated documents properly.

Hancock County SWMD aims to provide the residents with the most up to date solid waste, recycling and litter awareness information and programs available. Other community programs they offer throughout the year include Spring Clean-Up, tire recycling and hazardous household waste collections.

The shredding event will be held on July 30th from 9:00AM to 12:00PM in the back lot of the Educational Service Center on CR140. This event is free for Hancock County Residents. And signage will be located near the entrance drive at 7868 CR140. For more information on the Hancock County Solid Waste Management District and their environmental efforts and events, visit the Solid Waste Management District website or contact them at HancockSWMD@co.hancock.oh.us!