Making God Laugh at the Fort Findlay Playhouse

The Fort Findlay Playhouse will be performing Sean Grennan’s 2014 play “Making God Laugh” directed by Juan Flores.

“Making God Laugh” follows one typical American family over the course of thirty years’ worth of holidays. Starting in 1980, Ruthie and Bill’s grown children — a priest, an aspiring actress, and a former football star — all return home, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives. The empty-nester parents contend with their own changes, too, as old family rituals are trotted out and ancient tensions flare up. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations.

The show stars Rob Stauffer as Bill, Dotty Dewulf as Ruthie, Tim Frost as Richard, Samantha Henry as Maddie and Seth Camiscione as Thomas.

The show will run from July 14th-17th and 22nd-24th. For patrons and benefactors of Findlay Playhouse, tickets are on sale in-person on June 27th from 12:00PM-3:00PM. Tickets will become available to patrons via phone on June 27th and the box office is open for calls Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:00AM-3:00PM.

Tickets for the general public will become available online on July 4th, and those interested can also buy tickets in-person on July 5th from 12:00PM-3:00PM. Tickets are available via phone starting July 5th, and the box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:00AM-3:00PM.

For more information on the Fort Findlay Playhouse and upcoming events, please visit the Fort Findlay Playhouse website!