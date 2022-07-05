Findlay Flying Circuits: Model aviators have been soaring since 1973

Scott and Chayse Wolke look on as Neal Smiley tries to find the perfect light pattern for a night flying excursion with his 2.3 meter FMS fox. Credit: Photo courtesy of the Findlay Flying Circuits.

The Findlay Flying Circuits were founded in 1973 by a group of model aviation enthusiasts with the goal of promoting remote controlled modeling in Hancock County, Ohio.

“We fly aircraft of all sorts and sizes– planes, helicopters, quadcopters, and paramotors will be flown and can be observed at our airfield,” Tim Simons, Flying Circuits Vice President and introductory pilot instructor said. “Most of the aircraft flown at our club are electric-powered, but there are nitro, gas, and even turbine aircraft flown at our field, too.”

The Flying Circuits have 45 members, with ages ranging from 8 to 94. The group is made up of full-scale pilots, veterans, engineers, and teachers. Some members build their model airplanes from scratch using balsa, foam, and foam board. Some members buy “ARF” or “almost ready to fly,” while others buy planes ready to fly out of the box. The smallest models fit in the palm of your hand, while others span 12 feet or more from wingtip to wingtip.

“There are many different options for all flying and building skill levels,” Simons added.

Trial and error

Club member Vincent Mariani prepares his gas-powered Bucker Jungmeister for flight. Credit: Photo courtesy of the Findlay Flying Circuits.

When it comes to flying model airplanes, trial and error is a given.

“If it survives its first flight from takeoff to landing, it’s a successful build and flight,” Simons said. “Another component of a successful model build is that you learn and have fun…with the ultimate goal of a successful flight.”

Some obstacles are out of members’ control, like weather conditions. Perfect conditions for flying are light to no winds and no clouds. Members appreciate the quiet early morning hours when a light dew still moistens the grass, before everyone shows up and planes are in the air.

“Then it’s the camaraderie, the joking, [and] the stories that make the rest of the day great,” Simons said. He added that electric powered aircraft with LED lights make “night flying in calm weather quite mesmerizing, rewarding, and relaxing, too.”

Ready to fly

An aerial view was captured of the club’s flying field in Findlay. Credit: Photo courtesy of the Findlay Flying Circuits.

The Flying Circuits show support for other local RC flying clubs by attending their events. They also have some events of their own. Join or observe the Flying Circuits on July 2nd at their Stars and Stripes Combat event from 9am-3pm.

On August 20th, the group will host a follow-up event to the Flag City Balloon Fest, “while the love of aviation is still fresh on everyones’ minds,” Simons said. This event will be from 9am-3pm. Events and club meetings take place at the club field location at 3773 County Road 18 in Findlay.

“Everyone is welcome,” Simons said.

Official club meetings are on the first Saturday of each month at 10am. Club business is attended to, and the rest of the time is filled with fun, fellowship, and the sharing of tips and stories.

Flying Circuits’ planes were featured at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum in April. Credit: Photo courtesy of the Findlay Flying Circuits.

The club field gets busy on Saturday and Sunday mornings, but the field is open for members to fly from 9am until dark, seven days a week.

“Spectators are always welcome to come and watch during the same hours,” Simons said, “We love sharing this hobby with the community as much as possible.”

New members can join through the club’s website, Findlayflyingcircuits.com, or by picking up a membership application at the club’s flying field.