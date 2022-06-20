Summer concert series heats up Wednesdays at Riverside

The heat may have beaten away the first installment, but the rest of the summer is still scheduled to be filled with music at Riverside Park on Wednesday nights. The 2022 Riverside Civic Concert Series, presented by the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, will be held every Wednesday from 7-8pm at the Allen P. Dudley Memorial Bandshell at Riverside Park. All concerts are free and open to the public.

The first performance of the summer, featuring the Findlay Civic Concert Band, was scheduled to take place on June 15 but was canceled due to high heat. (Concert performances will be canceled if the heat index for the evening is expected to rise above 100 degrees.) The band noted on their Facebook page that they hoped to reschedule the concert, themed “Sights and Sounds of Findlay” for sometime in July. Findlay Civic Band is also scheduled to perform at Riverside two more times this summer.

The current schedule for the Concert Series includes:

June 22 – Fostoria Community Band – Featuring performers with wide ranging ages, Fostoria’s band has entertained local audiences since 1995.

June 29 – Findlay Civic Band – The local band gives the audience an early 4th of July present with its “Salute to America” performance.

July 6 – Night Jazz – The classic big band sound comes to the Dudley Memorial stage with a performance by the local favorites.

July 13 – Findlay Civic Band – It’s all “For the Kids” with this family-themed performance by Findlay Civic.

July 20 – FHS Pantasia – Listen to the soothing sounds of summer as Findlay Schools’ steel drum band perform.

For more information, visit the Marathon Center website.