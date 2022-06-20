Celebrate a pioneer Independence Day with Hancock Park District

It is 1847. James K. Polk is the president. The Mexican-American War continues to rage on. The United States issues its first postage stamps. And in what is now known as Litzenberg Memorial Woods, Charles and Mary McKinnis have finished their beautiful, Greek revival farmhouse, and are preparing to celebrate their first Independence Day in their new home. What would those festivities have been like?

The Hancock Park District is hoping to give modern revelers a glimpse of what a vintage 4th of July would have looked like as part of its 1840s Style Independence Day event, being held on Sunday, July 10 at 1pm.

Guests are welcome to visit the historic McKinnis House— now preserved as a living history site— and see how pioneers of the era would have celebrated Independence Day. In addition, patriotic readings and music will be performed throughout the day, and attendees are welcome to bring blankets and snacks to enjoy the show. Save room for a nice, cool glass of Mrs. Boylan’s lemonade.

Free admission. All ages are welcome to the event. For more information, email Michelle Rumschlag at mrumschlag@hancockparks.com.