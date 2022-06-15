Lunchtime Live returns to Riverside Park

The beautiful Waterfall Pavilion at Riverside Park will be the setting for this year’s installment of the Lunchtime Live concert series beginning June 14.

Take a break at lunch hour and enjoy some family-friendly live music performed by a variety of area musicians at these all-ages concerts, being held most Tuesdays through July 26 (no concert will take place on July 5).

Despite the name, food will not be served at the event, so bring your own picnic lunch and your own chairs or blankets to relax.

Performers scheduled for this summer’s concerts include:

June 14: Ryan Parker — The Findlay resident performs regularly as both a solo act and as part of the band Velvet Vinyl.

June 21: James Adkins — A native of Fredericksburg, VA, Adkins brings his distinctive blend of Bluegrass, Folk, Americana and more to local stages.

June 28: Jason Wagner — Bluegrass and folk are the focus of this popular musician from Findlay, whether solo or with his band The Athen Ry.

July 12: Christa McCutchen — Area singer/songwriter McCutchen performs fantasy-infused songs.

July 19: Eric Sowers — Originally from Sycamore, Sowers and his country band have performed at festivals and venues throughout the area.

July 26: The Bridge Live! Duo — Presenting some of the most popular mellow rock sounds as heard on bridge channel 17 SXM, performed live by musicians Mary Spayd and Glenn Armstrong.

Performances take place from 11:30am-1pm.