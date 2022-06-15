419 Ale Trail returns for a second round on June 18

Get ready to belly up at many of the 419’s best breweries once again! The 419 Ale Trail returns for a second year starting on June 18.

Launched last June by Destination Toledo, 419 Ale Trail is a mobile passport that puts a spotlight on dozens of the area’s best breweries, meaderies and distilleries, all within the 419 area code.

The original Trail, which users have taken advantage of all year for special discounts and being entered to win prizes, will end on June 17, with the second year’s program kicking off the very next day.

Year two of the 419 Ale Trail will feature additional breweries to visit as well as new prizes for participants who visit stops on the Trail.

Users interested in participating can sign up to download the mobile passport beginning on Saturday, June 18. Once the app is installed, users can check in at participating locations, earning discounts and the chance to win prizes.

For more information or to register for the free mobile passport, visit Destination Toledo at 419AleTrail.com.