A Bam at the Comedy Jam

On January 29, 2022, another Comedy Jam will be held inside the Donnell Theater at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts. This annual comedy show is going on its twenty-first year. This year’s event will feature three well-known comedians: Greg Thompson, Josh Blue, and Caroline Rhea.

Easy accessibility for attendees is attainable if necessary. Courtesy wheelchairs, nearby restrooms, elevators, and ramps will make your visit physically easier. As well as an assistive listening system with headsets included at each seat in the theater.

Comedy Jam will be hosted by comedian, director and producer Greg Thompson. Thompson grew up on a tobacco farm in North Carolina where he started entertaining by the age of fourteen. Ever since his career took off, he has worked closely with Universal Studios Orlando, Walt Disney World, and Commodore & Cruise. In 2021, he was also a subject in ABC’s “To Tell the Truth.”

Caroline Rhea will be the headliner for the night. She is best known for her role as Hila Spellman on ABC hit series “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, and hosts her own game show “Caroline and Friends”. You may have caught Rhea on “Two Broke Girls” or recognize her voice as Linda Flynn Fletcher on the cartoon “Phineas and Ferb.”

Josh Blue is Comedy Jam’s feature performer of the night. He was the winner of NBC’S “Last Comic Standing” and a third-place finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” You may have also seen him appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

$30. 8pm. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Cross St. 419-423-2787. mcpa.org