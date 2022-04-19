Chug for choo-choos at Findlay Beer and Wine Tasting event

Photo by Thais Do Rio on Unsplash

Sample a variety of northwest Ohio’s best craft beverages and support the preservation of railroad history as part of the 2022 Craft Beer and Wine Tasting event, being held on Saturday, May 14.

Hosted by and benefitting Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, Inc., the Beer and Wine Tasting will feature samples presented by a number of the area’s finest beverage makers, including Findlay Brewing Company, Funky Turtle Brewing Company, Patron Saints Brewery, Sycamore Lake Wine Co. and more.

Attendees will have a choice of admission tickets: A regular admission garners entrance to the venue at 5pm on Saturday, May 14 and earns the attendee 12 different sample tastings. VIP admission ticket holders get in an hour early at 4pm, receive 18 sample tastings, a snack voucher and more time to chat with the personnel from each individual brewery or winery. Food trucks will be on hand for the event, as well.

Established in 1998, Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation is an all-volunteer charity corporation aimed at preserving the region’s railroad heritage and history. A variety of interests, from models to full scale trains, are the organization’s focus.

Proof of age is required to garner entry.

Regular admission: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. VIP admission: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. 4-9pm. 12505 Township Highway 99, Findlay. 419-423-2995. nworrp.org