Findlay’s spring ArtWalk strolls in on May 6

The spring edition of one of Findlay’s signature artistic events is just around the corner as the first ArtWalk of 2022 is scheduled for Friday, May 6.

This twice-yearly event sees artists throughout the community showcasing their wears throughout downtown Findlay at participating businesses, shops and restaurants, as well as staples of the city’s artistic community such as the Findlay Art League, Jones Building Artists Studios and the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Given the presence of Findlay’s DORA area, attendees to the ArtWalk may be able take their beer/wine/cocktail with them into restaurants and shops as they visit the artists, provided that the location in question has a DORA decal posted.

ArtWalk is held every year the first weekend in both May and November, designed to not only promote the arts but help integrate them into the area’s business community. Attendees are encouraged to talk with participating artists and ask about their work.

ArtWalk is a family-friendly event and attendance is free.

5-9pm. Downtown FIndlay. For more information go to visitfindlay.com.